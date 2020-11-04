Three inmates at Moshannon Valley Correctional Center in Clearfield County have been indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Johnstown on charges of possessing a prohibited object in prison, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
They are Peter Augustus Wright, 41, who was accused of possessing a cellphone and a sharpened toothbrush on Oct. 22; Vache Hovhannisyan, 33, who was accused of possessing a cellphone on Aug. 14; and Jose Pena, 41, who was accused of possessing a cellphone on Aug. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.