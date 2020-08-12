Police sirens

An inmate at the Somerset County Jail was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting a Somerset County sheriff's deputy who was escorting him a preliminary hearing, authorities said.

Matthew Gordon Bowman, 36, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.

According to a criminal complaint, Bowman was one of five inmates being escorted by deputy sheriffs to Johnson's court on June 22.

Bowman had been picked up on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a DUI hearing.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the sheriff's office, when a deputy asked Bowman his name, he became verbally abusive and aggressive.

A deputy injured his left elbow, wrist and index finger during the struggle, the complaint said.

Bowman was charged with aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner and disorderly conduct.

Bowman was returned to the Somerset County Jail.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you