SOMERSET, Pa. – A former Central City man sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a child over a seven-year period intends to appeal his sentence.
Michael Merringer Sr., 54, filed his formal notice with the state Superior Court – a step required within a 30-day window for the appeal to be considered.
The notice did not outline Merringer’s argument for his appeal, but online court records show he’ll be represented by an Allegheny County attorney during the process. Defense attorney Jeremy Cooper, of Aspinwall-based Blackwater Law, filed the motion.
Merringer was arrested in 2019, accused of raping a young girl between 1996 and 2002 inside a Shanksville Borough home. Police charged him with more than 200 sex-related counts at the time of his arrest.
While dozens of charges were withdrawn, a jury found him guilty of 33 counts in March, including the most serious ones – rape of a child included.
Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she wasn’t surprised by the appeal, but she said she’s confident in her office’s case – and the outcome – against Merringer.
“My office is prepared to fight to uphold his conviction to ensure he stays behind bars,” Metzgar said.
Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board deemed Merringer a sexually violent predator, and a Somerset County judge supported the finding after an evidentiary hearing in court. That means he will have to register for life as a sex offender after his release from prison and comply with a list of conditions, including updating authorities with his home address.
Merringer is currently lodged at SCI-Greene, state prison records show.
