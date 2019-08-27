An inmate at the Westmoreland County Jail was sentenced in Somerset County court on Tuesday for the 2015 attempted rape of a woman in Berlin Borough.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Luke William Hoover, 22, to serve 21 months to 60 months in state prison after pleading guilty in May to aggravated assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Greensburg, Hoover assaulted a woman in Berlin on Aug. 3, 2015.
Hoover allegedly pulled a pocket knife and held it to her throat, then grabbed her around the throat so she could not breath.
Troopers said Hoover, who originally was charged with attempted rape, admitted to pulling a knife and then choking the woman, the complaint said.
Hoover was video arraigned from the Westmoreland County Jail where he is bring held on charges of attempted rape, aggravated assault, stalking, strangulation and simple assault stemming from a September 2017 incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.