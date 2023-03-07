EBENSBURG, Pa. – Six individuals appeared in Cambria County court.
n Siddeeq Henry, 31, was sentenced to 42 to 120 months in a state correctional institute on Tuesday on one count of assault by a prisoner.
According to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office at the time, Henry allegedly assaulted a corrections officer at Cambria County Prison in August. The officer’s injuries required medical treatment at a local hospital.
n Vicky Lynn Mari Cobaugh, 36, was sentenced to three to 24 months in Cambria County Prison and 24 months of probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III after she entered a guilty plea in December to misdemeanor simple assault, felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault in two separate cases.
In August, Cobaugh was investigated for physically assaulting a minor boy she had been accused of sexually assaulting, according to police.
According to a criminal complaint, Cobaugh allegedly slapped the teenager, calling him a liar. In September, she was charged with the sexual assault of the intellectually disabled minor.
“It was consensual, but that still does not make it legal,” Krumenacker noted before issuing her sentence.
She will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years as a result of her offense.
n Alex Wonders, 28, was sentenced to seven years of probation by Krumenacker on Tuesday on a charge of theft of property after he was accused of picking up a bank bag containing $20,000 that belonged to an elderly woman that had been dropped outside of a Richland Township business.
“This lady is 83 years old. I’m not sure at 700 bucks a month you can make her whole,” Krumenacker said. “This case really bothers me.”
Wonders was also sentenced on counts of false identification to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance in two other cases.
n Zachary Kinkead Jr., 18, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in Cambria County Prison and 36 months of probation by Krumenacker on Tuesday after he entered a guilty plea to statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors last fall.
According to a criminal complaint, Kinkead allegedly assaulted a then 13-year-old girl after texting her and sending her an obscene Snapchat video.
He will be required to comply with SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) for 25 years, and is to have no contact with the victim.
n Brenda Ellen Furlong, 56, of Somerset, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days to one year, 11 months and 29 days in Cambria County Prison on one count of endangering the welfare of children by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Furlong entered a plea in the case in November.
According to a criminal complaint, Furlong was driving a vehicle along the Johnstown Expressway in Richland Township with Craig David Sorensen, 54, in the front passenger seat in January 2022.
Furlong and Sorensen were hitting each other when Furlong produced a knife and stabbed Sorensen multiple times, according to the complaint.
Two children were in the vehicle at the time.
Sorensen previously entered a plea of endangering the welfare of children in the case and was sentenced by Tulowitzki in December to six to 23 months of incarceration.
n Michael James Rummel, 35, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children before Krumenacker after he was accused of assaulting two children in Ferndale Borough in 2021.
According to a criminal complaint, the children were interviewed at Somerset County Child Advocacy Center and told the interviewer that Rummel choked the girl and punched her and then pushed the boy’s face into the sidewalk.They also said Rummel would leave them alone for days without enough food.
Rummel also entered a guilty plea to one count of endangering the welfare of children in a separate case.
He will be sentenced on April 13.
