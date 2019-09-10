SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Somerset pleaded guilty in county court on Tuesday to spitting on a corrections officer, authorities said.
Chad Edward Erickson, 33, pleaded guilty to simple assault before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset allege that on March 19 Erickson refused to return to his cell after a group session in the dayroom of the RHU, C pod.
Another inmate and corrections officers tried to reason with Erickson, but he continued to refuse, the complaint said.
When Erickson was lifted from the floor, “he spit” at the corrections officer getting saliva in his eye and on his face and shoulder, the complaint said.
Erickson told troopers the he refused to comply because he “did not start it, but I finished it” and then said, “I spit in the CO’s face,” the complaint said.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Erickson is serving time for failing to comply with registration as a sex offender, a prison officials said.
