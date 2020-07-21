A state prison inmate on Monday pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison for ordering a Somerset County killing more than a decade ago.
It was the second time that Calvin Mallory Jr., 41, formerly of New York City, was sentenced in connection with the killing of Bryant Adderley, 29, who was found shot to death in August 2009 in the kitchen of his Bakersville-area home.
Back in 2012, Mallory was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison – but that sentence was vacated on appeal in 2017 by a Superior Court of Pennsylvania judge who agreed with Mallory’s claim that his defense attorney had been ineffective. The judge sent the case back to Somerset County court for a new trial.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said on Tuesday that a plea deal was made because the amount of time that has elapsed since Mallory’s first trial has made it “almost impossible to retry the case.” Thomas, who took office this year and thus was not involved with Mallory’s first trial, criticized how that trial was handled.
“There were deals cut with the shooters to testify against Mr. Mallory,” Thomas said, “and those individuals have since basically served out their sentences. At this point, the indication was that, even if they would show up, that they would invoke their Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves, so we wouldn’t have their testimony available. Additionally, we reached out to the victim’s family … and we received no response.
"Given all of that, we were left with a case that was dumped on us with basically no ability to prosecute. We had to do what we thought was best. … Overall, I think this is a win for the justice system. Mr. Mallory did accept responsibility for his role in this, albeit perhaps at a different level than initially charged.”
Mallory was given credit by President Judge D. Gregory Geary for 3,546 days he’s already spent behind bars. That’s the equivalent of nearly 10 years, more than the minimum on his new sentence. Thomas said Mallory is likely to become eligible for parole in about six months, after he completes some mandatory pre-release programs; the decision about whether he actually will be paroled would be made by the state parole board.
Police and prosecutors alleged at the time of the 2012 trial that Mallory was the head of a New York City-based drug distribution ring that was funneling drugs to western Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Adderley, originally from Brooklyn, was living in a duplex on Trent Road near Bakersville and distributing drugs for Mallory in the area.
The two men who shot Adderley, Toriano McCray and Roland Washington II, admitted at Mallory’s trial that they carried out the killing on Mallory’s orders because Adderley was stealing money from Mallory’s organization.
McCray and Washington each pleaded guilty in 2012 to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder; McCray was sentenced to spend 10 to 30 years in prison, and Washington was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 30 years. McCray, 45, is incarcerated at SCI-Rockview in Centre County, while Washington has since been released, according to information provided by the Department of Corrections.
The getaway driver, Ronald Lee Ziegel Jr., pleaded guilty in 2012 to third-degree murder and was sentenced to serve eight to 30 years; DOC information indicates that he has been released from prison. Ziegel testified at Mallory’s trial, and his testimony was the focus of Mallory’s successful appeal.
Superior Court Judge James J. Fitzgerald ruled that Mallory’s defense attorney at trial, Kevin Wray, erred when he failed to object to Ziegel’s testimony that Adderley had once committed a murder on Mallory’s orders and that he’d once seen Mallory kill a man by injecting battery acid into his veins. That testimony unfairly prejudiced the jury against Mallory, the judge wrote in his opinion.
