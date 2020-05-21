KLENA[mdash] Dr. Thomas (Tom) Eugene, of Catawissa passed away at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA on May 18, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was a long-time resident of Aaronsburg, PA and a native of Windber, PA. He was born in Johnstown, PA on February 13, 1939 to the late Matthe…