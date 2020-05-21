An inmate in the Somerset County Jail pleaded guilty in county court on Thursday in connection with an assault at SCI-Somerset where he once was housed, authorities said.
Octavius Eugene Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Clark was an inmate at SCI-Somerset when the Feb. 28 attack allegedly occurred.
According to a criminal complaint, a state Department of Corrections hearing examiner was attempting to hold a hearing but Clark refused to give his name or take the oath. Clark allegedly stood up and spit in the man's face.
A charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner was withdrawn. Geary scheduled sentencing for June 29.
