Octavius Eugene Clark

An inmate in the Somerset County Jail pleaded guilty in county court on Thursday in connection with an assault at SCI-Somerset where he once was housed, authorities said.

Octavius Eugene Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.

Clark was an inmate at SCI-Somerset when the Feb. 28 attack allegedly occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, a state Department of Corrections hearing examiner was attempting to hold a hearing but Clark refused to give his name or take the oath. Clark allegedly stood up and spit in the man's face.

A charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner was withdrawn. Geary scheduled sentencing for June 29.

