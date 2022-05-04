JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An inmate at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown on Tuesday to a charge of possession of a prohibited object in prison, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Peter Augustus Wright, 43, pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.
In connection with the guilty plea, on Oct. 22, 2020, Wright, while an inmate at Moshannon Valley Correctional Center, possessed a cellphone and a six-inch sharpened toothbrush, a weapon.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Chung commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Wright.
