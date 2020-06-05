SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Laurel Highlands pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection to the October 2019 assault at the prison, authorities said.
Vincent O'Donnell, 30, pleaded guilty in Somerset County court to disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said a prison staff member caught O'Donnell attempting to eat twice in the dining hall on Oct. 13 and received a misconduct.
Several officers began escorting O'Donnell to the restricted housing unit when he turned and spit on one of the officers.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary ordered O'Donnell to pay a $200 find in addition to court costs.
