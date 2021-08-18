SOMERSET, Pa. – A jury needed less than 25 minutes Wednesday to find a former SCI-Somerset prisoner guilty of murdering his cellmate in 2018.
Already dressed in prison garb while serving a life sentence for a 2013 homicide, Dale Wakefield, 29, sat still in court as a jury of 12 Somerset County residents issued guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and assault by a life prisoner.
The panel of seven men and five women were given the case after state Office of the Attorney General prosecutors and Wakefield himself delivered closing arguments – with Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry arguing Wakefield planned an attack against 25-year-old inmate Joshua Perry that night and then “bludgeoned him” before he could defend himself inside their cell.
Wakefield, who represented himself throughout the entire three-day trial, did not call on any witnesses and declined the opportunity to take the stand Wednesday.
He continued to maintain there was no proof a murder was committed – and several times Wednesday argued that police never filed the charge.
In his closing argument, Wakefield told jurors that prosecutors were using “lies and deception” to convince them otherwise by throwing testimony and arguments against the wall “like spaghetti strings.”
He likened their case to an attractive home with a sinking foundation – and, without offering any examples, reminded jurors he did not have to prove anything in court.
Prosecutors acknowledged that was their burden in court. But Lowry told jurors there was no question they met that threshold.
During the trial, jurors saw surveillance footage of both inmates entering their cell – and only one exiting. A security officer testified that he responded to the cell to find Perry dead.
The inmate’s head was blood-covered, while his wrists and ankles were bound by string or torn cloth.
Prosecutors rested their case after forensic pathologist Fred Hellman testified that Perry suffered fatal blunt-force injuries all over his head and had marks on his neck from a tightened bedsheet.
His wrists and ankles had marks, too, images showed. But an autopsy confirmed the bindings were added after he was already dead, Hellman said, adding there was no sign of struggle.
“This was not accidental. Mr Perry never had a chance to defend himself,” Lowry said.
“And after he was dead ... (Wakefield) shoved Mr. Perry’s body under the bottom bunk to cover it up.”
Perry was due to complete his sentence on a 2011 aggravated assault and child endangerment conviction last year, but never got the chance to see his family again, Lowry told jurors.
Several members of Perry’s family wiped tears from their eyes in court once the jury presented their decision to Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner.
The family left together minutes later, declining comment.
Wakefield was ordered to return to SCI-Greene to await sentencing.
He exited the courtroom with two law enforcement officers at his side, continuing to argue the judge erred on his charges and that an appeals court will see differently.
His sentencing is now set for Nov. 5.
Wakefield, already serving life in prison with no chance for parole, was assigned a stand-by attorney, chief public defender Tiffany Stanley, to assist him whenever needed for the duration of the trial.
Under the Sixth Amendment, defendants have the right to represent themselves in court.
