EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County Prison inmate is charged with witness intimidation, accused of sending mail to the woman he is accused of kidnapping, authorities said.
County detectives charged Robert Lewis Stevenson-Watts, 31, on Friday, with intimidation of a witness or victim and retaliation against a witness or victim.
According to a criminal complaint, Stevenson-Watts allegedly scrawled a message on a piece of paper and mailed it to the victim using the name of another inmate.
The message read: “Surprise BE SMART.”
Stevenson-Watts told the inmate he wanted to use his name because he was expecting to receive money.
Charges were filed after detectives were notified by a Victim Services Inc. representative.
Stevenson-Watts is awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping a woman from a Johnstown parking lot in March 2020, beating her and holding her prisoner inside a condemned property.
Johnstown police detectives said that Stevenson-Watts drove near the woman as she walked by the Auto Zone on Hickory Street. He stopped his white Hyundai, got out and allegedly grabbed the woman and forced her inside the vehicle.
Police alleged Stevenson-Watts drove the woman to a Milford Street residence, where she was tied up, whipped and stomped on.
The house had a large sign hung from the door saying the residence was condemned and not safe to live in.
The woman told police Stevenson-Watts hid her in the attic, where she was tied with shoe laces and a bandana and then stuffed into a cubbyhole.
Police said the woman escaped and they found her the next day at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street. Police said the man and woman knew each other.
