EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man appeared in Cambria County Court to ask a Cambria County judge to apply credit for time served to his prison sentence.
Anthony John Petak, 21, entered guilty pleas to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, robbery and burglary before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Feb. 1, 2022.
He was sentenced on March 1, 2022, to one to seven years in prison with credit for time served and seven years of probation.
Petak’s attorney, Richard Corcoran, told the court that his client filed a petition under the Post Conviction Relief Act to have almost 11 months of credit for time served applied to his sentence.
The PCRA allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Krumenacker said that the matter is being taken under advisement.
Petak and three others were arrested after a string of burglaries and other crimes with a majority occurring in East Conemaugh Borough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.