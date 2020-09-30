Inkwell will hold the workshop, “Your Story is Perfect! Don’t Change a Thing. Well, Except For ...,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Author Phil Guinta will offer tips and advice on self-editing and provide tips for taming the beast before submitting to an editor, agent or publisher.
Guinta crafts fiction that changes lives and inspires readers. He is a member of Greater Lehigh Valley Writers Group.
To attend the live-stream event, contact Inkwell coordinator Jennifer D. Diamond at jennifer.d.diamond.writer@gmail.com for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.