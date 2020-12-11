HARRISBURG – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in a matter of days, health officials say.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said this week that the state plans to distribute the initial doses of a Pfizer vaccine to hospitals across the state to provide to healthcare workers.
In testimony before a Senate panel on Thursday, Levine said the state’s definition of front-line healthcare workers would include not just doctors and nurses, but also maintenance and laundry workers in hospitals, as well as students, trainees and volunteers serving in hospitals.
Later in December, it intends to rely on pharmacies – CVS and Walgreens
– to begin vaccinating residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, she said.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Levine said. She also stressed that “It is going to take time as we work to distribute the vaccine.”
On Nov. 30, Moderna announced its plan to submit its vaccine to the FDA for approval.
Pfizer has said it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine available for distribution across the United States this month.
Levine said health officials expect that the Moderna vaccine could be available to distribute later this month.
There appears to be little controversy over putting front-line healthcare workers and residents of long-term facilities first in line. There is less consensus over who should be next to get vaccinated.
The state’s plan for distributing the vaccine indicates that after front-line healthcare workers and long-term care residents, those expected to be given the next priority would include first-responders, food packaging and distribution workers, teachers and child care workers, as well as adults with high-risk medical conditions that make them more susceptible to severe COVID-19.
Chris Lilienthal, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association said the teachers union doesn’t object to the state’s plan to provide the vaccine to healthcare workers and nursing home residents first. Teachers should be among those next in line, particularly with so much pressure on schools to offer in-person instruction, Lilienthal said.
“It is absolutely necessary that educators and school staff are prioritized in the early phases of vaccine distribution,” he said.
“Schools have struggled to remain open for in-person instruction amidst recent surges of COVID-19. PSEA members want to be in their schools and classrooms working with their students, but they shouldn’t have to risk their health to do so.”
Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunotherapy scientist in San Francisco and an advisor/investigator for COVID Act Now and the National Convalescence Plasma Project since the start of the pandemic, said that since many schools are operating remotely, it might be understandable that other groups be given priority before educators. But if schools are going to be open for in-person instruction, teachers ought to be high on the list of occupations provided vaccines, he said in a Friday afternoon phone interview.
Nissola said there’s been too little attention given to the need to vaccinate other essential workers though.
“Essential workers should be able to get those vaccines. They’ve been carrying the country on their backs. I don’t think there are enough voices there raising the alarm on their behalf,” he said.
“I’m talking about folks who need to work every day being exposed to the virus completely unprotected, without appropriate PPE. I’m talking about grocery store workers, pharmacy workers.
“Workers who work on delivery are doing in-person work in order to keep the country running.”
In her Senate testimony, Levine said state officials are committed to making sure the COVID vaccine is distributed fairly, saying the effort will include a focus on ensuring the vaccine reaches rural residents, those with disabilities, the homeless, immigrant populations and those in the LGBTQ population.
“The logistics of the vaccine distribution are complicated and the degree of coordination among federal, state and local levels of government required for this enormous undertaking is unprecedented,” Levine said.
Nissola added that he’s worried about how far the initial order of vaccines from Pfizer will go.
The Trump administration ordered 100 million doses, but declined to order more, meaning the United States may have to wait to get more vaccine from Pfizer, according to The Associated Press.
While Levine expressed optimism that the Moderna vaccine will be quickly approved as well, Nissola said there’s not been enough data produced to convince him that approval for the Moderna vaccine will be as quick as the Pfizer approval was.
As a result, he said it could be August or September before that vaccine becomes widely available.
