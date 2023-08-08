BOSWELL, Pa. – Infrastructure was a main topic of Tuesday’s North Star School District board meeting, ranging from a new access road at the elementary school to roofing repairs.
First on the agenda was approving the expense of $31,137.77 to Sleek Enterprises LLC for construction of a gravel road at the rear of the elementary parking lot that will connect to an existing road that opens onto Mississippi Street.
“The use would be for emergency purposes and for dismissal for buses,” Superintendent Louis Lepley said.
Board member Lance Shawley questioned what the bid included, and was told that it includes stump removal, construction, sidewalk cut and stone removal.
This subject was addressed at the June meeting when Lepley told the group that installation of the thruway was recommended by Pennsylvania State Police because the parking lot has one entrance and exit.
The motion passed 6-2, with Shawley and Robbie Bloom voting against it, while President Martin Blough abstained.
Other infrastructure business discussed related to roofing.
The eighth-grade hall in the middle school has a significant leak, according to maintenance supervisor Terry Ohler.
He contacted Tuscano Maher Roofing to get a quote for repairs on the 36-by-20-foot area and was told restoration would cost $21,350.
The roof at the middle school building is around 30 years old, and this would be a COSTARS contract.
Following a brief discussion, Bloom made a motion for the repairs, which was passed unanimously.
The elementary roof is also in need of improvements, Ohler said, and The Garland Co. estimates replacement would be around $1.7 million.
That roof is roughly 20 years old and has “just reached its wear point.”
Ohler said there are some small leaks in the roof and replacement would extend the existing warranty, which would be beneficial.
Bloom questioned if the work could wait a handful of years until the consolidation project of the middle school into the elementary school was done.
Ohler told him that’s possible, but the warranty would lapse in that time period.
Blough said he’s interested in hearing from other companies on a cost, and Ohler confirmed he’d get more information and report back at the September meeting.
