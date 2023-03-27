JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Within a collective motion, the Richland School District Board of Directors approved a handful of infrastructure improvements at Monday’s meeting.
That ranged from having the gymnasium floors recoated to upgrading the sound system in the high school cafeteria.
“It’s like your home. You’ve got to maintain the facilities,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said afterward.
The gym floor work will be completed by All American Athletics at a cost of $10,850, which will include the sports center and Ramnasium.
Board member Timothy Warshel asked about the frequency of this work.
Nadonley told him it’s done every year because it’s a better maintenance practice to maintain the warranty.
As for the sound system, it’s being upgraded for $5,905 by Kinetics AV, and features a dedicated speaker system in that area to provide coverage across the room and improve safety.
Also taken in the collective motion was approval to move $38,000 to the capital reserve to cover costs associated with the LED lighting upgrade.
Richland’s board approve that project in January at a cost of around $48,000.
In total, close to 800 fixtures will be replaced in the high school and represent a savings of roughly $250,000 throughout 10 years.
Other actions passed by the board include selecting Kotzan CPA and Associates to perform the district’s audit for the next three years at an annual cost of $18,000, the expenditure of $17,140 for the purchase of 110 HP LaserJet printers for a district-wide replacement project and authorization of an online auction for used equipment during this school year.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.