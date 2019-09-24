The jury in the federal court trial of a Johnstown man accused of selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant in 2017 heard testimony on Tuesday from the informant herself and from several of the law enforcement officers who handled her throughout the investigation.
Clarence Mario Cosby, 37, was indicted last May when a grand jury charged that he “did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully distribute less than twenty-eight (28) grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base in the form commonly known as ‘crack,’ a Schedule II controlled substance,” according to court documents.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon called several law enforcement witnesses who testified about the alleged July 5, 2017, controlled drug buy for which Cosby was indicted. In that interaction, the confidential informant, while under surveillance by police officers, allegedly bought two small red vials containing cocaine base from Cosby.
Jurors also heard testimony about two earlier controlled buys involving the same confidential informant, one on June 6, 2017, and one on June 20, 2017, in which the government alleges Cosby had a hand.
Jurors heard from Detective Arnold P. Bernard Sr., of the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, who continued testimony that began on Monday; Detective Thomas Keirn, of the Richland Township Police Department; and Agent Jarod Quist, of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, who at the time of the controlled buys was a Richland Township police detective.
Also called to the stand were the female undercover police officer who accompanied the informant to two of the three controlled drug buys and the informant herself.
Cosby’s attorney, public defender Christopher Brown, rested his case without calling any witnesses of his own.
Sheehan-Balchon and Brown are expected to make their closing arguments to the jury when the trial resumes on Wednesday morning.
