JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gasoline sloshed through a hose and into a van belonging to Don Leventry, 75, of Salix, and the price on the screen in front of him ticked up.
It’s been decades, he said, since he’s seen gas prices at $4 a gallon – and they’re not likely to stop there. However, he appeared more annoyed by the rigamarole of using the pump’s automatic card reader than by the rising price of gas.
“We’ve got to do this to help Ukraine,” he said. “I don’t like paying it, don’t get me wrong, but helping Ukraine is what it is all about.”
Crude oil prices have surged as the United States weighs banning Russian oil imports in the wake of the eastern European country’s Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Even before the crisis in eastern Europe, the global COVID-19 pandemic had upended supply and demand for oil, resulting in price swings.
Rising gasoline prices ripple through the economy, contributing to price inflation for goods and services.
But finding a vehicle is a challenge before ever filling it with gas. New inventory continues to arrive slowly, which has increased the value of used vehicles.
Fertilizer, feed expenses rising
In addition to running Ideal Market supermarkets in the Johnstown area, Gary May owns a custom slaughterhouse, Miller Run Butchering, in Hooversville, where he provides custom work for farmers so they can sell individually.
“I can relate to beef a lot – what it costs to produce an animal,” he said. “Right now, your grain, corn, wheat – all of your feed – is going up. And the latest issue is fertilizer. Fertilizer this year, people don’t realize, went up roughly 300%. So fertilizer that farmers were buying at, say, $300 a ton could be well over $1,000 a ton.”
At the root of fertilizer inflation is, like other commodities, availability, he said.
A side of beef from a local farmer gives people better value, he said.
“Farmers don’t reflect national changes in stores, where they are buying already cut and packaged meats, which increases the cost,” he said.
But not everybody has a freezer to store large quantities of meat, he said.
Beef, chips, cereal cost more
For grocery store shoppers, 25% of their bill is from the meat department, and costs have increased significantly over the past few years, May said.
“Three years ago, I was selling a chuck roast for $2.99 a pound. Now they are $5.99 a pound,” he said. “It’s a big difference – a roast is $7.99 a pound. T-bone steak is $10.99 a pound.”
He pointed to limited availability and fuel prices as drivers of beef prices.
May said customers are becoming more selective as they walk past the meat aisle.
“With beef prices going up, an average customer who may have beef three times a week may have it one time a week,” he said. “Chicken or pork aren’t near as high as what beef prices are.”
As May spoke with The Tribune-Democrat this week, a man in a rush grabbed some New York strip steaks. Asked about what he thought of the price, he said his wife usually does the shopping, so he couldn’t say.
Walking through the center of the store, past bags of chips and cereals that have also increased in price, May said customers are still buying.
“People have generally accepted it,” he said, “because everybody is talking about it.”
‘I can’t lower the cost’
San Romano, owner of Krisay’s Appliance & Bedding on Franklin Street, was recently in the market for a delivery truck for his technicians who haul and install people’s home appliances. A dealer was asking $5,000 over list price, he said.
“I said, ‘Can’t afford to do that,’ ” he said.
With his own customers, Romano is often on the other side of the conversation.
Like automobiles, the cost of home appliances has been on the rise – with production of electronic components from Asia continuing to stagger as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, a customer called Romano to buy a circuit board for an appliance, the price of which had increased by $50 since the customer first called in January.
“I said, ‘Listen, I can’t control that,’ ” Romano said. “He wanted me to bring it back to the price he was quoted in January, but I said, ‘I can’t lower the cost. I just can’t do it. I feel bad, and I’d like to help you out’ – but the price he wanted was below my cost.”
Romano has little confidence that decreasing COVID-19 case counts will have an immediate effect on prices.
“I just don’t see where I can look and say there’s a definitive end to this in June or July,” he said. “I just don’t see it.”
Fuel and electricity increase
Some commodities are lagging behind in the price-jump race, but customers could feel the effects in the future.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent press release shows that the Consumer Price Index for all items over the last 12 months increased 7.5%. Increases in the indexes for food, electricity and shelter were the largest contributors to the increase.
However, Penelec customers likely haven’t been stunned by their bills.
“We purchase electricity through 12-month and 24-month contracts, which means some of the prices were locked in during the pandemic when demand was low and prices were low,” Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said. “That’s why current events that may be pushing up prices have not impacted our Penelec customers. Of course, that could change if prices remain high when we next conduct some auctions to procure electricity later this year.”
Natural gas, which is used to generate electricity and home heat, has seen a bit of a price hike in recent months, said Barry Kukovich, spokesman for Peoples Natural Gas.
For the past six years, prices have been creeping down, but in the last quarter of 2021, the average Peoples Natural Gas customer’s heating bill saw an increase of roughly 18% because of a succession of extreme weather events.
“An early February freeze in 2021 really clogged gas wells in the South with ice, then even bigger problems occurred in June and July when hot temperatures dried up hydro-power production in the West, so they had to burn more natural gas for air conditioning, and that really cut down the commodity,” Kukovich said. “And finally, there was Hurricane Ida, which knocked a lot of the Gulf of Mexico’s gas production offline.
“It comes down to supply and demand, and for the last quarter of last year, there was really not very much supply and a lot of demand, so bills spiked.”
In the current quarter for January, February and March, natural gas prices have started to decrease again, he said.
For Claressa Pridgen, of Johnstown, the price of the CamTran bus pass she uses to get to work at Walmart hasn’t changed, she said. And though she’s seen the price of groceries skyrocket, she said, inflation hasn’t been an issue for her and her family, including two children.
“I just work, and I know how to save,” she said. “Inflation doesn’t make a big difference for me in paying bills, but it does make a difference in things I’d do for leisure, like eating out. There’s not a lot of wiggle room for that.”
