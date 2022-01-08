Consumers can expect to see prices in grocery stores to keep rising in 2022, industry leaders said.
Store aisles continue to be affected by labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based in Ebensburg, McAneny Brothers Inc. distributes produce, meat and other items to grocery stores in five states.
“We’ve seen a record number of price increases in the last three to four months,” company president Bob Hasse said.
According to the U.S. Labor Bureau, the consumer price index for all items including food, shelter and vehicles, rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending November, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982.
Businesses dealing with food products are preparing for prices to continue to increase.
“We’ve budgeted, at the distribution center, for 4% to 6% inflation in various products throughout our product lineups in 2022,” Hasse said.
“Typically, even in 2020 when the pandemic hit, that number was right around 2%, so it’s much higher than our average.”
‘So many factors’
Cost increases start with manufacturers and trickle down to distributors, grocery retailers – and then consumers.
Processed and prepared foods are taking a hit as many of them include spices that are in short supply because of import backups, Hasse said.
Domestically, Hasse said manufacturers struggle with labor shortages, leading to low supply and a lack of variety.
And a scarcity of truck drivers among carriers has created a “massive” price increase in delivery charges, Hasse said.
“Inflation really has us concerned for the overall economy,” he said. “Ultimately, it takes people’s spending money away, changes household budgets and makes things more difficult.”
Ideal Market director of sales and marketing Gary May said price increases are out of grocers’ control.
This “will be year of increases due to lack of workers, transportation costs – so many factors,” he said. “Availability of raw goods, limited packaging ... Perishables are taking a huge hit from storms down south; COVID is hitting beef plants in the Midwest.”
Companies, including Pepsi and Coca-Cola, have announced price increases for early 2022. Kraft Heinz Co., General Mills and Campbell Soup Co. have also announced planned hikes.
‘Warehouse looks empty’
May said non-edible items, including plastic cases for the store’s baked goods, are also scarce.
“I think 2022 is going to be a year of adjustment,” he said.
Tony Sunseri Wholesale at 935 Oak St., Johnstown, has been supplying food to restaurants and nursing homes for 80 years, company president Anthony Battaglia said.
“I’ve never seen it like this,” he said. “My inventory is down 50%. My warehouse looks empty.”
Disposable items, including foam carryout containers as well as soup and produce, are slow to arrive, he said.
“There are things I can’t get until March,” Battaglia said.
“Brown paper bags, canned soups – they are just manufacturing for stores and that’s it.”
Manufacturers have increased prices repeatedly and “they’ve already made another increase,” Battaglia said.
“It’s like they think they’ll get the price no matter what – ‘If you want it, good; if you don’t, too bad – somebody will want it,’” he said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
