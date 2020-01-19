SOMERSET – With a cold wintery rain falling and slush covering the streets and sidewalks of uptown Somerset on Saturday, many attendees at the 25th Annual Fire & Ice Festival sought the warmth and shelter provided by some of the event’s indoor activities.
Crowds gathered in the American Legion Post 181 basement for the Hot Stuff Chili & Soup Cook-off and at the Beer Wine, & Spirits Fireside Lounge at 101 W. Main St.
“We had people crawling in here to get out of the weather,” said Doug Baker, who represented the Sons of the American Legion at the cook-off. “That’s a benefit, too. It all works out. It’s a good thing, something to do.”
Folks who visited the lounge to hear live music and sample beers and spirits from local brewers and distillers.
“It seems to be popular,” said Howard Handwerk, co-owner of Old Towne Distillery in Stoystown, when looking at the gathering of people inside the lounge.
There were plenty of outside activities and attractions, too, including a skating rink, ice slide, food, fire rings and ice sculptures.
“There’s something about the ambiance of Fire & Ice that it truly is a celebration of the season,” Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc., which organizes Fire & Ice, said. “I’m looking outside today and it’s like sleeting and there’s slush. You can actually skate down the street. And people were just kind of walking in these little groups with kids and families and dogs. Actually, it makes me kind of proud that so many people want to celebrate this weather, this season, this time of year here in Somerset.”
While Somerset Inc. provides the framework for Fire & Ice, other organizations contribute, too, such as the Kiwanis Club holding a pancake breakfast and Somerset Area Hockey Association operating the rink.
“It’s always a community-driven event,” Juliann Isgan, a Somerset Inc. volunteer, said. “The community supports it.”
Somerset Fraternal Order of Eagles 1801 offered soup, s’mores, hot chocolate and coffee to the cold festival-goers.
“Our motto is ‘people helping people,’ so we do a lot of community events,” said Sandi Beeman, a member of the Eagles. “Any time the community is doing anything, we’re out here doing something.”
