Conemaugh Medstar airlifted one individual after a motorcycle accident Saturday at the intersection of Stonybrook Road and Huckleberry Highway, Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.
Shanksville fire, Central City fire and Berlin EMS responded to the accident at 1:25 p.m.
The incident involved a motorcycle colliding with a trailer hauled by a pickup truck, according to Somerset County 911.
State police in Somerset are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.