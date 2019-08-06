An Everett man was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on several counts related to the theft of guns, gun parts and ammunition from a facility to which federal agents sent guns and ammunition to be destroyed, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady has announced.
The eight-count indictment named Richard Adam Schreiber, 38.
The investigation that led to Schreiber’s indictment began in February when agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Philadelphia seized a gun with multiple serial numbers, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Brady’s office.
One of those serial numbers was that of a gun part that records indicated had been destroyed at the National Firearms and Ammunition Destruction Branch (NFAD) in Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to the press release.
NFAD is used by ATF and other law enforcement agencies to have firearms and ammunition destroyed after they were seized during criminal investigations or retired by the agencies.
During the ensuing investigation, ATF agents learned that Christopher Lee Yates, a security guard who worked at NFAD, had stolen at least five machine guns, 115 handguns, 3,000 slides and an unspecified amount of ammunition from the facility, according to the indictment.
Between Aug. 30, 2016, and March 4, Schreiber purchased stolen firearms, firearm components and ammunition from Yates, according to the indictment, which also alleges that Schreiber then sold those stolen firearms over the internet from his Everett home.
ATF agents allegedly seized 101 firearms, 1,352 slides and 123,229 rounds of ammunition from Schreiber during the investigation, as well as an additional 28 firearms from people who bought stolen weapons from Schreiber, according to the press release.
Yates pleaded guilty in April to stealing guns, gun parts and ammunition from NFAD, according to The Herald-Mail, of Hagerstown, Maryland.
The newspaper reported that Yates told a U.S. magistrate judge that he took items that appeared to be intact from recycling bins at the facility, then sold them.
