Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.