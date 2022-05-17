INDIANA, Pa. – State police in Indiana are asking the public for help in finding the man who burglarized a Green Township convenience store on May 6 and got away with $3,000 in merchandise.
The burglar smashed a side window of the Dixonville Food N Gas on 17659 Route 403 North, north of Clymer, at 9:46 p.m., troopers said.
Once inside, the burglar made off with cigarettes and vape pens.
Video surveillance shows the suspect returning to the store at 10:38 p.m. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He fled when the alarm sounded.
The suspect is described as a white, non-Hispanic male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Williams at 724-357-1960. Reference CAD number PA2022-568565.
