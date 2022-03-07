INDIANA, Pa. – Rosita Bessetti, a fourth-grader at Horace Mann Elementary School in Indiana, has reached the final stage of the Sun-Maid “Board of Imagination” contest.
Bessetti is one of 11 students vying for a spot on the company’s national board made up of children who make brand and product decisions.
If she wins, she’ll receive $5,000 for a college savings fund, $5,000 for her school and a years worth of Sun-Maid snacks.
To vote for Bessetti, visit https://bit.ly/35FtDCx through Wednesday.
INDIANA, Pa. – Rositsa Bessetti, a Horace Mann Elementary fourth-grader, is a finalist in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination contest.
She's one of 11 aiming to become the next member of the national group, which is made up of children who help make brand and product decisions.
If Bessetti wins, she'll receive $5,000 for a college fund, $5,000 for her school to spend on endeavors that foster imagination and a year's worth of Sun-Maid snacks for her fellow students.Voting is open through Wednesday.
Visit https://bit.ly/35FtDCx to vote for Bessetti through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.