INDIANA, Pa. – Rositsa Bessetti, a Horace Mann Elementary fourth-grader, is a finalist in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination contest.

She's one of 11 aiming to become the next member of the national group, which is made up of children who help make brand and product decisions.

If Bessetti wins, she'll receive $5,000 for a college fund, $5,000 for her school to spend on endeavors that foster imagination and a year's worth of Sun-Maid snacks for her fellow students.Voting is open through Wednesday.

Visit https://bit.ly/35FtDCx to vote for Bessetti through Wednesday.