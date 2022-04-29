State police investigating a threatening message found Thursday in a bathroom of the Indiana Area Senior High School said the threat was unfounded.
A message reportedly scrawled on the bathroom wall with racially insensitive comments was found and the school was evacuated. Canine units from Pittsburgh and Greene County were brought in, but the threat could not be substantiated, state police in Indiana said.
The investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Section.
