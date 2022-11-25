INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich has been received the leadership in public education award this year from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
The honor is given annually to educational leaders who demonstrate a commitment to their position, public education and their colleagues.
This is Vuckovich’s fifth year leading the district, and his credits include efforts to increase Indiana County’s capacity for youth mental health services, quality professional development and implementing a multi-tiered system of supports in the schools.
He also works to provide access to more career pathways and increased dual enrollment offerings.
