State police in Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who they say stole $687 in tools from Lowe’s in White Township.
A white male walked into the store at 12:38 p.m. on June 14. He later walked out with two Kobalt 80V Trimmers and one Kobalt 80V Blower and then drove off in a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The man wore a red ball cap, blue shirt and a blue medical mask. Troopers said the man has distinctive tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information on the retail theft is asked to contact Trooper Robert Blystone at 724-357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.