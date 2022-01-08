Indiana Borough police are asking the public's help in finding the man who tried robbing a Sheetz store on Saturday.
A man walked into the Sheetz store, 380 Philadelphia Street, at 2:02 a.m. The man approached the register area demanding cash and also handed a note to an employee demanding money, police said.
No money was exchanged and the man fled the store empty-handed.
No injuries were reported and some people in the store were unaware of what was happening, police said.
Borough police are being assisted by state police and Sheetz Corporate Security. Images of the suspect are available on Indiana Borough's Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Indiana Borough police at 724-349-2121.
