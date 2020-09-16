The Indiana Players will present the drama “Zoo Story” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no more than 20 patrons will be allowed at each performance.
Face masks will be required and temperatures will be taken when entering the playhouse.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
To make a reservation, call 724-464-0725.
