The Indiana Players will present the comedy sketch “Nervous Laughter” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no more than 20 patrons will be allowed at each performance. Face masks will be required and temperatures will be taken when entering the playhouse.
A donation of $10 per person is suggested.
To make a reservation, call 724-464-0725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.