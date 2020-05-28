An Indiana man was jailed Sunday, accused of threatening to kill three people in a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Indiana Borough police charged Jesse Orr, 23, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangering another person.
A dispute broke out at 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Poplar Avenue. Orr allegedly assaulted one person and threatened to kill all three, police said.
Police said Orr had possessed a knife and shotgun.
He was taken to Indiana County Jail.
