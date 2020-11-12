An Indiana man has been sentenced in federal court to spend more than five years in prison for distributing drugs that caused an overdose death, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Justin Kromer, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in Pittsburgh to 70 months in prison, followed by five years’ supervised release, on his guilty plea to violating federal narcotics laws.
Kromer was charged with distributing stamp bags marked “Block Party” and filled with a heroin-fentanyl mixture on March 30, 2016, to a person with the initials “J.W.,” who used the drugs and died of an overdose as a result, Brady’s office said.
