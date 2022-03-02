PATTON, Pa. – An Indiana man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of using a cellphone to secretly video-record two naked girls in the bathroom of a Patton Borough home, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Daniel Paul Belleau, 38, of the 1300 block of Washington Street, with six counts each of possessing child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, intercept communications and design/copy obscene material.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman allegedly found a cellphone at her Patton home on Feb. 1. When she opened the SanDisk micro SD card, she allegedly found several recordings.
Belleau allegedly hid the cellphone in the bathroom and in various other locations throughout the residence, the affidavit said.
Troopers seized two cellphones and sent them to the state police Computer Crimes Unit.
When Belleau was interviewed by troopers, he reportedly admitted to recording the two juveniles, the affidavit said.
Belleau was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $80,000 bond.
