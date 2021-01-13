INDIANA – The comprehensive breast center at Indiana Regional Medical Center has become the first in western Pennsylvania to earn accreditation through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
“To gain this national certification, we had to go through a very rigorous process,” breast center Director Dr. Dan Clark said. “(Indiana) upgraded all aspects of breast care. Over the past two-and-a-half years, as we worked to gain the national certification, we added 3-D mammography in Indiana and Blairsville, breast MRI, genetic counseling, affiliation with the (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center and many other processes.”
The three-year full accreditation is the longest term granted through the program, which is associated with the American College of Surgeons, Clark said.
“This is a testament to the hard work of a lot of great people here,” hospital President and CEO Steve Wolfe said. “We are proud to be able to deliver such a high level of care to the region.”
Clark has been working toward accreditation since he joined the Indiana hospital almost three years ago.
“It’s quite a rigorous process, but most of the components are in place. They are not organized under one umbrella,” Clark told The Tribune-Democrat in September 2018.
Clark was celebrating the achievement this week.
“It’s pretty fantastic and it’s an amazing accomplishment for the hospital,” he said.
The accreditation requires the Indiana hospital to meet or exceed national standards for breast cancer care using the latest proven protocols.
“There are a lot of people who think they are doing what’s best for breast cancer and breast care, but they may not be the true current standards of care,” Clark said. “This forces you to be up to that standard. You are not just shooting from the hip.”
Indiana Regional Medical Center now has the state’s only accredited program west of Harrisburg, which Clark said shows local patients they don’t have to go to the city for breast cancer care.
“Patients can be assured that everything at (Indiana) is at or above the national standards,” he said. “It’s the same level of care that you’ll get at any major cancer center.”
