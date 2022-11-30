INDIANA, Pa. – Mytrysak Family Tree Farms in Indiana County is holding a "Trees for Troops Day" from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Guests who visit the 1803 Fleming Rd., Indiana, location can purchase a Christmas tree for $45 that'll be donated to a veteran. A concession stand, campfire, tractor wagon rides, visits from Santa Claus and more will be available.
For more information, call 724-463-0570 or email mytrysakfamilytree@gmail.com
