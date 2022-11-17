TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A high school student sustained a nonlife-threatening injury Thursday morning after an accidental gun discharge by a law enforcement officer during a vocational class drill.
The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital and was expected to receive stitches, with no surgery required, according to Sgt. Matt Ames, of the Indiana State Police, which is investigating the accidental shooting.
According to Ames, the shooting happened during a law enforcement career-technical class at the high school led by Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office and a full-time deputy.
The drill was about being “confronted with a bad guy,” Ames said, noting that the class uses only “dummy guns.”
School Superintendent Dave Chapman said he didn’t know all the details, but “somehow, the instructor reached for the dummy gun and got his service revolver and fired that accidentally.”
“They were doing scenarios today,” Ames explained. “During the course of the scenarios, there was an accidental discharge from his service weapon striking a student.”
Once the student was struck, first aid was immediately provided and the student was transported to Union Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ames said.
Indiana State Police will investigate the circumstances of the accidental shooting at the request of Sheriff Mike Phelps.
DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in such situations, Ames stated in a news release.
