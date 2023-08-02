INDIANA – A Homer City man led police on a 21-minute chase through residential yards and other properties, despite a flat tire and while legally intoxicated on the night of the police shooting that took his life, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said.
Manzi wrote in a media release that a state trooper discharged his weapon after John V. Dye tried to escape a blockade by accelerating his pickup truck in reverse and pushing a police cruiser “at least two full car lengths.”
Dye then took an angle that trapped one trooper between the vehicle and Dye’s truck, Manzi wrote.
Manzi said his review showed that trooper was “justified” in firing the lethal round, concluding the officer, who was not identified, was in “imminent danger.”
“It is also clear the lives of the other troopers were in imminent danger due to the continued efforts to flee the police,” said Manzi, who did not identify the officers involved.
Manzi said state police in Greensburg investigated the incident, using dash camera recordings, radio transmissions, phone records and witness interviews to conduct their review.
A toxicology report showed Dye, 51, had a blood alcohol concentration that was almost 21/2 times the legal limit, he said. Dye’s driving privileges were already suspended due to a previous conviction, and Manzi cited a statement from someone who knew Dye who said Dye was “confronted” about driving drunk before he left a party that night.
According to Manzi, Dye told a witness at the party, “They are going to have to shoot me because I am not going back to jail,” Manzi wrote.
He noted that a second DUI conviction and parole violations – both of which applied to Dye – can result in incarceration.
Manzi said Dye was initially pulled over for having an inoperable tail light on Route 119, but the Homer City man sped off after the trooper exited the vehicle.
Through the investigation, it was found that Dye’s vehicle reached speeds of over 65 mph – sometimes disregarding traffic signs and road markings – and almost rolled at a curve at one point, Manzi wrote.
After troopers used their cars to perform a rolling roadblock on the highway, they brought the vehicle to an eventual halt. Due to the narrow distance between one cruiser and Dye’s driver’s side door, the trooper walked sideways between the vehicles to approach him, while fellow troopers voiced “clear instructions” for him to exit the vehicle.
“Mr. Dye refused to comply, placed his vehicle in reverse and accelerated ... with enough force to leave skid marks on the road,” Manzi said.
He said the 90-degree angle the truck took closed the area between that vehicle and the cruiser, forcing the officer to take action.
The Indiana County Coroner’s Office said it was still concluding their investigation Wednesday and were not yet listing a cause and manner of death for Dye. Staff said they had not yet been provided with Manzi’s report.
At least one friend of Dye’s has raised concerns about the investigation and the need for lethal force, saying Dye had developmental disabilities.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
