An Indiana County woman faces criminal charges stemming from a three-vehicle DUI-related crash on Feb. 18, Indiana Borough police said on Wednesday.
Borough police charged Kristen M. Previte, 35, with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, driving on the right side of the roadway, driving at safe speed, maximum speed limits and reckless driving.
Previte was driving a Kia Sportage southbound on North Sixth Street and allegedly sideswiped a Chevrolet Equinox and crashing head-on into a northbound GMC Yukon. The drivers of the Chevrolet and the GMC were entrapped, police said.
Indiana Borough police were assisted at the scene by Indiana Fire Association, Citizens Ambulance Service and a state police accident reconstruction unit.
