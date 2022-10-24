An Indiana County store sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Keno ticket worth $120,000 on Saturday.
D & G Sunoco, 4985 Lucerne Road, Indiana, will receive a $500 selling bonus.
An Indiana County store sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Keno ticket worth $120,000 on Saturday.
D & G Sunoco, 4985 Lucerne Road, Indiana, will receive a $500 selling bonus.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Reporter
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.