State police in Indiana County are asking the public’s help in finding the driver of a hit-and-run crash in White Township.
An unidentified white female with blond hair about 18 to 21 years old was driving a white sedan when she crashed into a vehicle occupied by a 48-year-old woman at the intersection of Rose Street and Oakland Avenue on Aug. 30 and then drove away, troopers said.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the vehicle was $250.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.
