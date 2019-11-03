Indiana County NAACP will host its 33rd annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
Guest speakers will share their perspectives on the banquet theme “Together We Rise, Together We Win.”
Local band Grist for the Mill and the Community Children’s Choir will provide entertainment.
Proceeds will be used to support scholarships and community activities.
Cost is $40 for adults and $15 for children under 18 and college students.
Information: 724-471-6152 or NAACP.Indiana@gmail.com.
