INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana County NAACP will host its 35th annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fraternal Order of the Eagles 1468, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
This year’s theme is “This Is Power! Art, Culture and Fashions in Forging Racial/Social Justice.”
The guest speaker will be Tia Etu, owner of Whatever Comes to Mind studio near Chicago, who will share her experiences and insights as an artist, teacher and certified welder.
Entertainment will include a fashion show, a cultural step show and music by DJ QRX.
Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children under 18 and college students.
Information: 724-388-1717 or naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com.
