EBENSBURG, Pa. – Daniel Paul Belleau, 38, of Indiana County was sentenced to 60 months probation in Cambria County court Tuesday on one charge of design/copy of obscene material depicting minors.
As a part of his probation, Belleau is to attend outpatient sex offender treatment until it is deemed no longer necessary.
In May, Belleau was charged by state police after he was accused of using a cellphone to secretly video record two naked girls in a bathroom of a Patton Borough home. He later admitted to the recordings in a police interview, according to a criminal complaint.
