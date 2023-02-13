INDIANA, Pa. – A Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, man died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday on state Route 286 Highway West in Center Township, state police in Indiana said.
Kevin A. Eisaman, 63, of Clarksburg, was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson westbound just west of Young Road at 3 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. The vehicle traveled off the roadway striking a roadside culvert and two traffic posts before hitting a tree.
Eisaman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aultman and Homer City fire departments and Citizens EMS assisted.
