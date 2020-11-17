A former Indiana County Jail corrections officer has been accused by federal authorities of taking bribes to smuggle contraband cellphones into the prison.
Alex Lewis was charged, as a result of an FBI investigation, with accepting multiple bribes from Rashon Richardson, a federal detainee housed at the Indiana County Jail, and with smuggling cellphones into the facility to be used by Richardson and other federal detainees being held there.
Lewis, 25, formerly of Home, Indiana County, and Richardson, 30, were indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury sitting in Pittsburgh on charges related to the alleged conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced after the five-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday.
Brady’s office charges that Richardson arranged for an associate outside the jail to meet with Lewis and pay bribes for the cellphones – both in cash and, on one occasion, via a $400 payment to Lewis’ Cash App account.
Both Lewis and Richardson are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery of a public official and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of bribery. Lewis is additionally charged with extortion under color of official right.
