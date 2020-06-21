The U.S. Marshals Service captured an Indiana County man in Ohio on Friday who was wanted for making threats to state police, authorities said.
Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force assisted in the three-day search for Tobias Tiemeyer Wright, 39.
According to a news release, troopers issued arrest warrants following a series of incidents Tuesday in White Township.
Wright allegedly contacted the barracks by phone at least 40 times threatening employees. He was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, obstructing emergency services and disorderly conduct.
Wright had initially been charged with repeatedly violating protection from abuse (PFA) orders in White Township.
