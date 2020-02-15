Indiana County Fire Chiefs Association is offering $500 scholarship opportunities for college-bound students who are actively involved in serving their communities.
The ICFCA created the Indiana County Fire Chiefs Association Student Scholarship Award Fund in 2017, and the fund is managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which processes applications and administers the awards.
Awards are available to high school seniors pursing college and to full-time college students up to their third year.
Nontraditional students also qualify and are encouraged to apply. Applicants need to live within the service area of any of the 28 volunteer fire departments that serve Indiana County residents.
Special consideration will be given to students who have volunteered with their local fire company.
Applications will be accepted online through March 1.
For application information and award details, visit cfalleghenies.org/scholarships or contact CFA donor services associate Marisa Lehman at mlehman@cfalleghenies.org or 814-225-1266.
