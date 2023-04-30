JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friends of the Indiana County Conservation District is accepting applications for a new agriculture small grant program funded through the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund.
The program is designed to support small farmers in Indiana and Cambria counties with business plan development or implementation that focuses on sustainable farming models.
One award of up to $1,500 will be provided.
Online applications must be received between Monday through May 31.
“This is an exciting opportunity to provide additional support to our area farmers,” Douglas Beri Jr., founder of the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund and executive director of the Indiana County Conservation District, said. “There are many farmers in our community that are coming up with innovative ways to do business and we hope that this new grant opportunity will provide some much-needed seed money to bring their projects to fruition.”
Contact Beri at 724-471-4751, ext. 4, for more information.
