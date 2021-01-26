The Indiana County Camp Cadet and Sunny Day Camp programs have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state police in Indiana said.
The Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. made the decision to cancel the programs for 2021.
As directed by the Pennsylvania State Police, the programs have been canceled to ensure the health and safety of participants, troopers and other volunteers, troopers said in a news release.
The program was formed to introduce and educate young men and women in the field of criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between law enforcement personnel and youths. Approximately 40 youth “cadets” successfully complete the week-long overnight program held at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.
